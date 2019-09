× NOPD investigates body found in Algiers canal

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a body that was found Monday morning in the waters of the Algiers Navigational Canal.

Fourth District officers got the call of a body found floating in the water near the 3500 block of Blythe Road around 7:35 a.m.

Upon recovery, the Coroner office will work on identifying the body and determine the cause of death.

No additional information is available at this time.