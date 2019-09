Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans Roast released a brand new flavor of coffee: Bread Pudding. It is a light, smooth, medium-balanced coffee featuring flavors of caramel sauce, brown sugar, and a hint of creamy vanilla.

New Orleans Roast: Bread Pudding will be in your local grocery stores soon.

But until then, you can purchase it here.

Click here for more information about New Orleans Roast.