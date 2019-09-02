× McMillan Earns American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week Honors

NEW ORLEANS ­– Tulane University senior quarterback Justin McMillan was recognized on Monday by the American Athletic Conference office, as he was named Offensive Player of the Week following his impressive opening night performance in the Green Wave’s 42-14 victory over FIU.

McMillan received the award after he accounted for three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing) and 250 yards of total offense (199 yards passing and 51 yards rushing).

Since taking over as the team’s starter back midway through the 2018 season, McMillan owns a 6-1 record and has accounted for 15 touchdowns (nine passing, six rushing).

Tulane returns to action this week as it travels to North to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on nationally-ranked Auburn at 6:30 p.m. The game can be seen live on ESPN2.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.