NEW ORLEANS -- Roots rock band Burris is performing Friday (Sep. 6) at Hi Ho Lounge with Dianella and Nikia Yung. The show starts at 10 p.m. They passed by the Twist Stage recently to give us a preview of what they have to offer.

Burris is working on a new album and hopes to release it by the end of the year.