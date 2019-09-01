× Truly offensive: New LSU offense lives up to hype in rout of GA Southern

In July, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said the new no-huddle spread offense could produce, 40, 50 or 60 points a game. Burrow was on target then and he was Saturday night in a 55-3 rout of Georgia Southern.

Burrow threw five TD passes to tie a school record, all in the first half. He finished the game 23 of 27 for 278 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Burrow’s five TD’s were 13 yards to JaMarr Chase, 9 yards to Justin Jefferson, and 8,3, and 11 yards to Terrace Marshall.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LSU had 472 total yards, to only 98 for Georgia Southern. LSU ran 72 plays, none under center.

LSU, 1-0, plays at Texas Saturday night in a national TV game that can be seen live on WGNO and ABC.

The Sportszone pregame show starts at 6:00 pm. The game kicks off at 6:30 pm, and a one hour Sportszone post game show follows.