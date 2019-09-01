× Pope Francis rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in Vatican elevator

Pope Francis was rescued by firefighters after being stuck in an elevator for 25 minutes before his weekly address Sunday.

Francis apologized to crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City after showing up late for his weekly address.

Addressing the crowds, he explained: “Dear brothers and sisters, good morning. First of all, I have to apologize for being late but I had an unexpected event, I have been stuck in an elevator for 25 minutes.”

The Pope said that there was “a drop in voltage,” and the elevator stopped.

“Thank goodness, the firemen arrived, and I thank them so much, and after 25 minutes of work they managed to get it started again,” he said.

“A round of applause for the firefighters!” he added.