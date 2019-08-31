× Fight on: Prograis and World Boxing Super Series agree on date, location for championship bout

New Orleans — After filing a civil complaint against the owners of the World Boxing Super Series tournament a few weeks ago, Regis Prograis and Comosa AG came to an agreement where the fight between Prograis and Josh Taylor will in-fact happen.

The WBSS Super Lightweight Final will take place Saturday, October 26 in London at the O2 Arena and will be shown live on the DAZN network in the United States. This new date will allow time for each fighter to have a full 8 weeks of training camp.

Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) is coming-off his WBSS semifinal victory over Kiryl Relikh at the end of April, as he now boasts titles of WBA World Champion and WBC Diamond Champion. His opponent Josh Taylor (15-0, 13 KOs) of Scotland, is coming-off his semifinal win over Ivan Baranchyk in May and holds the titles of IBF World Champion and WBC Silver Champion. Prograis and Taylor are the two highest seeds in the super lightweight division– Prograis as the No. 1 and Taylor as the No. 2 seed.

“I’m very excited to get everything settled for this fight,” Prograis told Matchroom Boxing. “This is the fight I wanted the most and it’s the fight to prove who is the best in the division. My goal has always been the same and that’s to prove I’m the best 140lbs fighter in the world and to become undisputed.”

Taylor echoed those comments.

“I’m massively excited,” Taylor also told Matchroom Boxing. “I want to prove that I’m the best in the division by taking on the best fighters. Now it’s finally over the line I can concentrate on getting to work in the gym and going full steam ahead again.”

The fight card will also feature Derek Chisora (31-9, 22 KOs) and Joseph Parker (26-2, 20 KOs) fighting in a Heavyweight bout, Ricky Burns (43-7, 16 KOs) and Lee Selby (27-2, 9 KOs) in a Lightweight bout, and Lawrence Okolie (13-1, 10 KOs) and Yves Ngabu(20-0, 14 KOs) in a Cruiserweight bout.