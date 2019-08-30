× Police: Mother Charged After Leaving Newborn Baby In The Woods

SILVER SPRING, MD (WJZ) — The mother of a newborn baby abandoned in the woods in Montgomery County, Maryland has been charged in the case.

Montgomery County Police report Leticia Guzman, 25, of Silver Spring was charged with child neglect and reckless endangerment.

Officers were called to an area hospital on Aug. 17 after a female showed signs of recently giving birth, but she denied she was ever pregnant.

Detectives responded to the hospital and after getting a warrant they searched Guzman’s home and found evidence of childbirth.

When detectives questioned Guzman, she told police she had left the baby somewhere, but couldn’t recall the location.

Guzman was released from the hospital Friday morning and transported to the Central Processing Unit (CPU) in Rockville. Bond information is unavailable at this time.

The baby girl remains in stable condition and is currently under the care of Montgomery County Department of Child Welfare Services.