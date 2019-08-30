New Louisiana Children’s Museum Opens on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Louisiana Children's Museum in City Park Opens on Saturday

The Louisiana Children's Museum moved from its Julia Street location to City Park and it opens this weekend. Saturday is already sold out, but there are plenty of tickets still available for Sunday.

Address 15 Henry Thomas Drive New Orleans, LA 70124

504-523-1357

Hours Labor Day Weekend Hours Saturday, August 31 - 12:00pm - 7:30pm Sunday, September 1 - 9:30am - 7:30pm Monday, September 2 - 9:30am - 7:30pm Regular Hours Tuesday - Saturday: 9:30am - 4:30pm Sunday: 11:30am - 4:30pm Closed Monday and all major holidays

Timed Ticketing "In order to ensure that children, families and caregivers have the best possible experience when visiting the Louisiana Children’s Museum, we will require timed entry tickets for peak times when visitation is highest. This will include our grand opening weekend and weekends in September. During off-peak times, when visitation is lower, visitors can enter the museum on weekdays without timed entry tickets." - lcm.org "Timed entry tickets are available for purchase online. Timed entry tickets should be printed out and presented at visitor services. Timed entry tickets can also be saved on your mobile phone and scanned at visitor services." - lcm.org

Tickets General Admission: Adults and Children (12 months and up): $14.00 plus sales tax Seniors/Active Military (with valid ID): $12.00 plus sales tax



Click here for more information about the Louisiana Children's Museum.