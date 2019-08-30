New Louisiana Children’s Museum Opens on Saturday

Louisiana Children's Museum in City Park Opens on Saturday
The Louisiana Children's Museum moved from its Julia Street location to City Park and it opens this weekend. Saturday is already sold out, but there are plenty of tickets still available for Sunday.
- Address
- 15 Henry Thomas Drive
- New Orleans, LA 70124
- 504-523-1357
- Hours
- Labor Day Weekend Hours
- Saturday, August 31 - 12:00pm - 7:30pm
- Sunday, September 1 - 9:30am - 7:30pm
- Monday, September 2 - 9:30am - 7:30pm
- Regular Hours
- Tuesday - Saturday: 9:30am - 4:30pm
- Sunday: 11:30am - 4:30pm
- Closed Monday and all major holidays
- Timed Ticketing
- "In order to ensure that children, families and caregivers have the best possible experience when visiting the Louisiana Children’s Museum, we will require timed entry tickets for peak times when visitation is highest. This will include our grand opening weekend and weekends in September. During off-peak times, when visitation is lower, visitors can enter the museum on weekdays without timed entry tickets." - lcm.org
- "Timed entry tickets are available for purchase online. Timed entry tickets should be printed out and presented at visitor services. Timed entry tickets can also be saved on your mobile phone and scanned at visitor services." - lcm.org
- Tickets
- General Admission:
- Adults and Children (12 months and up): $14.00 plus sales tax
- Seniors/Active Military (with valid ID): $12.00 plus sales tax
Click here for more information about the Louisiana Children's Museum.