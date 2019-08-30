Metairie man arrested for Thursday’s shooting of JPSO deputy

Posted 11:45 AM, August 30, 2019, by

2017 arrest of Thomas Srygley

RIVER RIDGE, LA – On Thursday, officers arrested the man they believe responsible for shooting a JPSO deputy.

The suspect, 22-year-old Thomas Srygley, of Metairie, was arrested for one count of attempted first degree murder of a police officer.

Srygley is accused of shooting a JPSO deputy during an incident that occurred in the 8700 block of Melrose Lane.

Srygley also suffered at least one gunshot wound during the incident, and a bite wound.

He is currently under guard in a local hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

A current booking photograph of Srygley will not be available until he is released from the hospital.

The photo attached is a from a 2017 arrest.

JPSO is reporting that the officer who was shot is doing fine, just a little bruised up.

JPSO says they will not be releasing any additional information until the investigation is completed.

