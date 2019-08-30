Man indicted for murder ex-girlfriend at Clover Grill on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of a man who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend inside of a popular French Quarter restaurant.

33-year-old Alexander Kirby was indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and illegally carrying a concealed weapon. A conviction on the murder charge alone would come with a life sentence.

At about 12:15 in the morning on May 15 of this year, prosecutors say Kirby confronted Shay de St. Germain, also 33, and her new boyfriend in a rear portion of the Clover Grill in the 900 block of Bourbon Street. St. Germain was a waitress at the restaurant.

When Kirby pointed a gun at the boyfriend, prosecutors say St. Germain stepped between the two to intervene. That’s when a struggle began over the gun. A shot was fired and St. Germain was hit in the face. She died at University Medical Center.

According to the DA’s office, witnesses and video surveillance at the scene support the accounts of what happened. Louisiana State Police troopers were in the area at the time and arrived to find Kirby with blood on his hands. They say he was pointing the gun at his own head and was threatening suicide but then complied when ordered to drop the weapon.

Kirby was already behind bars on a $600,000 bond. After the grand jury handed up the list of indictments, a judge increased the bond to $1.26 million.