Louisiana Little Leaguers throw out big league pitch

METAIRIE, La - They are the Little League World Series champs.

They're the Eastbank Little League team.

It's a team of thirteen 12-year-olds.

They've been traveling on the road and playing baseball for almost a month.

Now they're back home in Louisiana.

But not far away from the game they've been playing since they could walk and talk.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is back on the baseball diamond with the team as they throw out the first pitch of the final New Orleans Baby Cakes home game before the team packs up and moves to Wichita, Kansas.