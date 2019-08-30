× Little League Baseball and Softball Champions to ride in Bacchus Parade

NEW ORLEANS – Clark Brennan, Captain of the Krewe of Bacchus, announced on Friday that the Eastbank boys Little League World Series Championship Team and the Eastbank girls World Series Finalist team will be riding in the Krewe of Bacchus parade.

The little league teams will have their very own special float for the parade, scheudled to roll on February 23, 2020.

“It is important to honor these young athletes for their tremendous accomplishments. They are truly role models,” said Brennan.

Working with Brennan is Barry Kern, who will utilize cutting edge laser technology to create a unique float and New Orleans Councilmember Jared Brossett who brought the groups together. “These teams are truly winners. Everyone in our region want to show their support,” said Brossett.

Under the direction of Manager Scott Frazier and Assistant Coaches Donald Abadie and Kevin Johnson, the boys’ baseball team is made up of 11 and 12-year-olds who all over New Orleans.

Ray Weindel manages the award-winning girls’ softball team along Assistant Coaches Sally Moreau and Randy Deslatte. The managers and coaches will be joining the athletes on the float.

“The players are excited about the opportunity to ride with the Krewe of Bacchus,” said Frazier. “It will be another event they will always remember.” The East Bank team won the Little League World Championship on Sunday, August 25, when they defeated the country of Curacao 8-0.