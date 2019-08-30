FNF Scholar Athlete: Jarmone Sutherland Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- You can often find Jarmone Sutherland Jr. on the receiving end of touchdown catches for the Newman Greenies, but he's also quite the stand-out in the classroom too.

"I think he's just a complete student athlete," said Newman Head Football Coach Nelson Stewart. "Obviously he takes his academics very seriously. The majority of his offers are from Ivy League schools-- Penn, Princeton, whatnot. He's a captain. He's a wonderful teammate. He's on-pace to be our career record holder in basically every receiving category. Last year he broke the touchdown record at 24 and he's just amazingly humble and I think he embodies really what we want in all of our players."

For Sutherland Jr., being a two-sport athlete while maintaining his grades is all about the support he gets from the faculty at Newman and also his family.

"My parents have always been there to help support me with like doing homework," Sutherland Jr. said. "They help me the most, trying to be more efficient with my time and managing my workload, because that's a part of being an adult and life is being able to handle a lot of tasks at the same time in a timely manner."

Jarmone Sutherland of Isidore Newman. This week's Scholar Athlete.