First Pitch. Last Baby Cakes Home Game. Eastbank Baseball Boys and Eastbank Softball Girls

METAIRIE, La - They are the Little League World Series champs.

They're the Eastbank Little League team.

It's a team of thirteen 12-year-olds.

They are the Eastbank Baseball Boys.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is back on the baseball diamond with the team as they throw out the first pitch of the final New Orleans Baby Cakes home game before the team packs up and moves to Wichita, Kansas.

And joining the boys, the Eastbank Softball Girls.

And they're also about to throw out the first pitch.