Driver arrested in fatal hit and run crash on Interstate 59

SLIDELL, LA.– Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal hit and run crash on Interstate 59 near the Interstate 10/12/59 interchange in St. Tammany Parish.

The crash has claimed the life of 38-year-old Bobby Allison Jr. of Picayune, MS.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Allison was riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle southbound on Interstate 59 in the left lane.

A 2005 Dodge truck, driven by 19-year-old Kyree Courington of New Orleans was in the right lane. Courington merged into the left lane and made contact with Allison’s motorcycle.

The impact caused the motorcycle to exit the left side of the roadway.

After exiting the roadway, the motorcycle entered the median and crashed into the cable traffic barrier.

Allison sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Following the crash, Courington fled the scene.

Eventually , Courington turned himself in to investigating Troopers.

He submitted a voluntary breath sample, which showed alcohol present.

Courington was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for Improper Lane Use and Felony Hit and Run Driving Resulting in Death.