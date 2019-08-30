× Dorian looking more organized, set to hit Florida as a major storm

Hurricane Dorian continues to show signs of increased intensity Friday afternoon. A well-defined eye has developed in the center of the storm with a more symmetrical look of outer bands also appearing. After a brief period overnight where the center was not fully intact, Dorian definitely looks like a strong category 2 storm as of early Friday afternoon.

Additional strengthening is forecast and Dorian should become a major hurricane fairly quickly during the holiday weekend. The current forecast takes the storm inland as a major storm early Tuesday north of Miami moving west followed quickly by a turn to the north. Just about all the of the forecast models agree on the north turn, the main question is when does that occur. It is still possible it goes to the western part of the state, or even lingers offshore to the east before moving north.

Overall the track has improved in terms of impacts to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. At this time there is no need for concern, but it should still be monitored through the weekend for any changes that could occur.

Locally speaking look for sun and dry weather Saturday with a return to scattered showers and storms on Sunday. The area should be dry by midweek on the western side of Dorian.