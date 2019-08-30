× Coast Guard rescues two from disabled boat in Lake Borgne

NEW ORLEANS– The Coast Guard rescued two people from a disabled vessel in Lake Borgne, on Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday of an overdue vessel with two people aboard that launched from Shell Beach.

A Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans and a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft—Shallow Water boat crew from Coast Guard Station New Orleans were both launched to locate the vessel.

The aircrew located the missing boat around 3:30 a.m.

The aircrew directed the Coast Guard boat crew to the vessel’s location.

The boat crew arrived on scene at approximately 4:30 a.m. and transported the two people to Shell Beach in stable condition.