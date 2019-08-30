Boogaloo, the Gopher Snake, Visits from Audubon Zoo

Information Night for "Safari Trip to Kenya"

"Explore the Wild with Audubon Nature Institute: Kenya’s “Kingdom of Lions” and the Giraffe of Samburu National Reserve."  Come to our free safari trip info night to learn what this trip of a lifetime will entail.  Want to speak with an experienced guide?  Make sure to attend the upcoming safari travel preview reception." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

  • Thursday, September 12, 2019
  • Audubon Zoo
    • Nims Meeting Room (down the breezeway to the right of the Zoo's main entrance)
  • 6:30pm
  • RSVP

The actual trip to Kenya will be from June 5-16, 2020.

Click here for more information about the "Safari Trip to Kenya" and to RSVP to the Information Night.

Baby Sumatran Orangutan has a Name

Sumatran orangutan Feliz's new baby finally has a name.  The baby has been named Bulan (Boo-lan), which means "moon" in Bahasa Indonesia.  Bulan was born on the night of a full moon and many of the animal care staffers started calling Bulan their moon baby, so the name is quite fitting.

Feliz and Bulan are staying behind-the-scenes for the time being using that time to bond before they are introduced to visitors.  Sumatran orangutans are considered to be critically endangered and are threatened with extinction.

Click here for more information about the new Sumatran Orangutan baby.

Boo at the Zoo

"Bring your little ghosts and goblins to Boo at the Zoo! Featuring Trick-or-Treat Lane with candy, a Ghost Train (which can be scary for children and adults), a haunted house (scary and non-scary), games, entertainment, and more. All games and treats, except concessions, are free with admission." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

  • Dates:
    • Friday, October 25 - Sunday, October 27, 2019
  • Times:
    • Friday & Saturday: 5:00pm - 9:00pm
    • Sunday: 4:00pm - 8:00pm
    • The Zoo will close at 3pm on those days.
  • Tickets:
    • $20 (adult or child)
    • Children under 24 months of age are admitted for free.
      • Event is held rain or shine.  Boo at the Zoo is considered a fundraiser for Children's Hospital and Audubon Zoo.  Should a ticket holder be unable to attend, your purchase should be considered a donation; there will be no refunds nor will tickets be honored on another night or year.
      • Event usually sells out.  Be sure to buy your tickets early.
      • Tickets are available online or at any Audubon attraction.
      • Member discount does not apply.
  • Activities
    • Zombie-themed Ghost Train Ride
      • The Ghost Train line closes at 7:30pm on October 25-26 and at 6:30pm October 27.
      • The Ghost Train can be scary for young and old!
    • Monster Maze by a-MAZE-ing returns
    • Scary and non-scary Haunted Mansion
    • Trick-or-Treating
    • Inflatables
    • Live entertainment
    • Star Wars characters
    • Audubon Zoo Animal Encounters
    • Endangered Species Carousel included in admission
    • And much more!

Click here for more information about Boo at the Zoo.

For more information about the Audubon Zoo, please visit their website.

Audubon Zoo

  • 6500 Magazine St.
  • New Orleans, LA 70118
