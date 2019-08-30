Boogaloo, the Gopher Snake, Visits from Audubon Zoo

Information Night for "Safari Trip to Kenya"
"Explore the Wild with Audubon Nature Institute: Kenya’s “Kingdom of Lions” and the Giraffe of Samburu National Reserve." Come to our free safari trip info night to learn what this trip of a lifetime will entail. Want to speak with an experienced guide? Make sure to attend the upcoming safari travel preview reception." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Thursday, September 12, 2019
- Audubon Zoo
- Nims Meeting Room (down the breezeway to the right of the Zoo's main entrance)
- 6:30pm
- RSVP
The actual trip to Kenya will be from June 5-16, 2020.
Click here for more information about the "Safari Trip to Kenya" and to RSVP to the Information Night.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Baby Sumatran Orangutan has a Name
Sumatran orangutan Feliz's new baby finally has a name. The baby has been named Bulan (Boo-lan), which means "moon" in Bahasa Indonesia. Bulan was born on the night of a full moon and many of the animal care staffers started calling Bulan their moon baby, so the name is quite fitting.
Feliz and Bulan are staying behind-the-scenes for the time being using that time to bond before they are introduced to visitors. Sumatran orangutans are considered to be critically endangered and are threatened with extinction.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
"Bring your little ghosts and goblins to Boo at the Zoo! Featuring Trick-or-Treat Lane with candy, a Ghost Train (which can be scary for children and adults), a haunted house (scary and non-scary), games, entertainment, and more. All games and treats, except concessions, are free with admission." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Dates:
- Friday, October 25 - Sunday, October 27, 2019
- Times:
- Friday & Saturday: 5:00pm - 9:00pm
- Sunday: 4:00pm - 8:00pm
- The Zoo will close at 3pm on those days.
- Tickets:
- $20 (adult or child)
- Children under 24 months of age are admitted for free.
- Event is held rain or shine. Boo at the Zoo is considered a fundraiser for Children's Hospital and Audubon Zoo. Should a ticket holder be unable to attend, your purchase should be considered a donation; there will be no refunds nor will tickets be honored on another night or year.
- Event usually sells out. Be sure to buy your tickets early.
- Tickets are available online or at any Audubon attraction.
- Member discount does not apply.
- Activities
- Zombie-themed Ghost Train Ride
- The Ghost Train line closes at 7:30pm on October 25-26 and at 6:30pm October 27.
- The Ghost Train can be scary for young and old!
- Monster Maze by a-MAZE-ing returns
- Scary and non-scary Haunted Mansion
- Trick-or-Treating
- Inflatables
- Live entertainment
- Star Wars characters
- Audubon Zoo Animal Encounters
- Endangered Species Carousel included in admission
- And much more!
Click here for more information about Boo at the Zoo.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
For more information about the Audubon Zoo, please visit their website.
Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.
- New Orleans, LA 70118