Boogaloo, the Gopher Snake, Visits from Audubon Zoo

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Audubon Zoo Nims Meeting Room (down the breezeway to the right of the Zoo's main entrance)

6:30pm

The actual trip to Kenya will be from June 5-16, 2020.

Baby Sumatran Orangutan has a Name

Sumatran orangutan Feliz's new baby finally has a name. The baby has been named Bulan (Boo-lan), which means "moon" in Bahasa Indonesia. Bulan was born on the night of a full moon and many of the animal care staffers started calling Bulan their moon baby, so the name is quite fitting.

Feliz and Bulan are staying behind-the-scenes for the time being using that time to bond before they are introduced to visitors. Sumatran orangutans are considered to be critically endangered and are threatened with extinction.

