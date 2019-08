NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Cantrell, along with other elected officials, community and civic leaders, commemorated the 14th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina with a wreath laying ceremony.

The Katrina Memorial, at 5056 Canal Street, is the site where almost 100 unclaimed or unidentified victims of Hurricane Katrina were laid to rest.

The ceremony took place on 8/29 at 8:29 A.M.