Who Dat! Brew Dat! New 'Who Dat Golden Ale' by Urban South Brewery

NEW ORLEANS– Who Dat say they gonna brew dat beer? There’s a new beer in town for all Saints fans and the entire Who Dat Nation!

The new beer is called the “Who Dat Golden Ale” and it is made by Urban South Brewery.

This new beer is a golden ale and the can says it is 5.04%, but 99% humidity.

You can currently find it at Urban South, but it launches in stores on September 1st, which is just in time for our first regular season Saints game.