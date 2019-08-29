The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience with Riverlands Country Club
LaPlace, La
Established in 1961, Riverlands was developed as a recreation area for local families who enjoyed Golf. It has held up through generations of families who all enjoy the casual atmosphere of a golf and country club. Throughout Riverlands’ constant development they have added an Olympic size swimming pool and a FootGolf course for its members and guests to enjoy.
- Address
- 500 Fairway Drive
- Laplace, LA 70068
- Phone Number
- (985) 652-6316
- Website
Purchase an Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience!
A great gift for the golfer on your list!
Deal Highlights
- $99 gets you over $350 worth of golf
- A round of golf with cart at each participating course location
- Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area
Description
For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That’s eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.
Restrictions
- Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course.
- Valid for one-hour bay reservation at Loft 18 and The Flagstick
- Must call ahead for available tee times; 72 hour maximum pre-book required; Must mention card when booking tee time.
- Not valid for tournament or league play; Not valid with other discounts/promotions.
- Loft 18 not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm-close; All other courses not valid before 11am holidays and weekends.
- Limit 1 card per household.
- Golf Card will expire 08-31-2020.
Purchase Agreement
- Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days.
- All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card or missed events.
- Golf Card not redeemable for cash.
- NOLA Discount Deals & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.
