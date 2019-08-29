On to Monday night: after Saints fall to Dolphins

With both teams resting most of their key contributors, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Saints 16-13 in a lackluster preseason finale for both teams Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Jake Rudock played the entire game for Miami, throwing for 229 yards and a touchdown

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill played the second half and threw for 100 yards, and rushed for 35 more.

Teddy Bridgewater started for the Saints and completed 9 of 13 throws for 83 yards and a 12 yard TD pass to Emmanuel Butler.

The Saints, finish the preseason 2-2, losing both games at home. Bridgewater says the Saints are on to a Monday night season opener at home against Houston.

New Orleans hasn't won a season opener since 2013, a 23-17 win over Atlanta.

All NFL teams must cut to 53 by Saturday afternoon.

