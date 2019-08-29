× Grand jury indicts NOLA man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of a man who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

A spokesman for DA Leon Cannizzaro says 43-year-old Alfred Simmons faces charges of murder, obstruction of justice, stalking and more in connection with the attack that happened on April 18, 2019.

Prosecutors say Simmons shot his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Shareen Smith, in the head. She was found in the street in front of her home in the 5000 block of Westlake Drive in New Orleans East and died at the hospital on the night of the attack.

According to the DA’s office, Simmons and Smith have a child together who is now an adult. Prosecutors say Smith was seen getting out of Simmon’s car on the night she was killed. They also say Simmons had been seen outside of Smith’s home and place of employment in the days leading up to the attack.

He was arraigned on August 27 and pleaded not guilty. He remains behind bars on a $1.5 million bond.