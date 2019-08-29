× Ex-pastor, wife accused of threatening families of sex assault victims

OMAHA, NE — According to court records, a metro pastor and his wife have been arrested for tampering with witnesses.

Emanuel Rodriguez was already in jail after several girls said he sexually assaulted them.

Court documents show Rodriguez made a call to his wife, Veronica Rodriguez, on August 10th.

In that call, the documents say Emanuel told Veronica to call the mothers of the girls he is accused of assaulting and “plead with them” so they drop the charges against him.

Documents go on to show the two talked in other phone calls about texts sent to the mothers.

One text Veronica sent says “I pray that you will let this stuff go, his whole career is gone in the ministry and he’s losing everything, is that not enough?”

Veronica tells Emanuel during one of the calls that if the mothers don’t respond or make it right she will be “coming with a slam,” according to an affidavit.

Records show the two threatened criminal charges against family members of the girls Emanuel is accused of assaulting.

Both Veronica and Emanuel are scheduled to be back in court at the end of September.