Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed talks to Tulane safety PJ Hall, the new voice of the Green Wave Andrew Allegretta, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine, and much more.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!