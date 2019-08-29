3rd Annual Freedom Fest in Kenner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Freedom Fest

"The 3rd annual Freedom Fest at the Lake is a celebration of food, fun and music on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain. This event is the City of Kenner’s thank you to the men and women who make our city and parish strong and keep America thriving and free. In our tech-driven world, today’s worker is on the job more often, logging in more hours. We have created this special day of revelry for you to relax and enjoy the fruits of labor." - kennerfreedomfest.com

Sunday, September 1, 2019

Kenner's Laketown At the foot of Williams Boulevard

Free Admission

Limited parking at the Pontchartrain Center: $5

No outside food or drink

Schedule 3:30pm: Doors open 4:30pm: Jenna Hunts 5:15pm: John Schneider 6:15pm: High Valley 7:45pm: Clint Black 9:00pm: Fireworks Show



Click here for more information about Freedom Fest.