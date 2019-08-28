Woman’s ex, his girlfriend ordered to pay her $3.2M

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – As far as marriage implosions go, Elizabeth Clark described a pretty horrific one—and she’s now walking away with $3.2 million for her troubles.

The Fayetteville, NC, woman was on Monday awarded that amount by a jury, to be paid by her ex-husband and his new partner, in what the Fayetteville Observer says is apparently the state’s “first revenge porn lawsuit to reach a jury verdict.”

Clark’s case against Adam Clark and Kimberly Barrett also included accusations of libel—she claimed he falsely posted online that she had herpes and an eating disorder—and alienation-of-affection, which refers to a 3rd party breaking up a marriage. That marriage began in April 2010 and produced two children. She alleged that her husband, an Army major, and Barrett, an Army lieutenant colonel, met six years later at a Virginia base.

A 2018 report on the case from the Daily News of Jacksonville quotes the suit as saying Elizabeth Clark noticed a change while her husband was in Virginia: “His mobile device began to show his location at the opposite end of the hotel where his room was located. Additionally, his credit card charges doubled for routine expenses such as meals and entertainment.”

The suit says he ultimately admitted to the affair. Elizabeth Clark’s lawyer described Barrett as over 40, wanting kids, and deciding to pull Adam Clark away from his wife in order the achieve that. The lawyer said the two have since had a child.

As for the revenge-porn part of the suit, Elizabeth Clark claimed Adam Clark posted topless photos of her online. Adam Clark is to pay $2 million of the total and Barrett the rest. (Read more divorce stories.)

