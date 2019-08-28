The case of the prim and proper porch pirate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to locate a woman who is accused of stealing a package and mail from an Uptown front porch. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on July 28 at about 8:30 in the morning in the 1300 block of Octavia Street and was recorded by a security camera.

The woman is seen lifting a package from a porch swing and placing it inside a large purse or bag. Then she's seen sifting through some of the homeowner's mail and leaving with some of that, too.

According to police, the woman was wearing a floral dress, black backpack and straw hat. She was also carrying a white purse and wearing combat boots, they say.

If you have information that could help police identify and/or arrest the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, 404 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.