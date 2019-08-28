Nintendo’s ‘Mario Kart Tour’ coming to iPhone, Android next month

Buckle up, Mario Kart fans! Nintendo is releasing the first Mario Kart game for mobile devices.

“Mario Kart Tour” is coming to iOS and Android devices on September 25, according to Nintendo.

Pre-registration for the app is available on the App Store and Google Play, allowing gamers to dive right into Mario’s world the moment the app becomes available.

The courses featured in the mobile version of “Mario Kart Tour” were inspired by both real-world locations and Mario Kart series favorites.

A Nintendo account is required to play the game.

