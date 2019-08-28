Metairie parade for Little League World Series Champions

METAIRIE, LA – Jefferson Parish is hosting a parade to celebrate the Little League World Series Champions.

The parade will be this Saturday, August 31.

The parade will line up on Bonnabel Blvd and Pomona, and will roll at the corner of Bonnabel Blvd and Veterans Memorial Blvd., heading westbound and ending at Severn.

The parade is set to roll at 11 A.M.

The parade will feature more than 15 units and will celebrate the success of the East Bank Little League World Series Champions.

Spectators are encouraged to line the streets and celebrate the team who became the first Little League World Series Champions in the great state of Louisiana.