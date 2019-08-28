Love it, Like it, Hate it: Lunchables

Posted 6:10 AM, August 28, 2019, by

Plastic tray containing sliced honey ham,cheddar cheese, and crackers from above(Getty Images/Juanmonino)

It’s back-to-school time, which means packing snacks for lunches and after-school practice. Unfortunately, most Lunchable-type packs, and even snacks packs are loaded with sugar, oil and salt.

 To help you get the most nutritional bang from kid-friendly lunch optoins, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly the best and worst of grab & go options in stores.

 

LOVE IT!

No pre-made lunchables on shelves are a “LOVE IT” – best answer is to make your own with whole grain crackers, fresh fruit, veggies lean protein (grilled chicken, turkey + cheese roll-ups, Greek yogurt chicken salad, etc)

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Whipped Topping

 

Sargento Balanced Break Snack Packsnuts, cheese, dried fruit. Simple, clean ingredients. Only 190 mg sodium.

 

Fruit + Cheese, Fruit + Nut, Fruit + Nut Butter Snack Packs – DIY or store-bought

 

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: “Healthy” Cookies!

LIKE IT!

 

Oscar Mayer Natural Meat & Cheese “Plate”

  • Triscuits, turkey breast with no added nitrates/nitrites, white cheddar.
  • 290 calories, 710 sodium, 22 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 18 grams protein

 

P3 Portable Protein Packs by Oscar MayerGood protein + heart-smart fats, but…

  • Sodium 580+ mg per serving
  • Meats made with added carrageenan, phosphates, cornstarch, sugars…

 

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Cream Cheese

Great Value – Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Bread Sticks

  • Decent protein (18 grams), but still contains white breadsticks + 820 mg sodium

 

 

HATE IT!

 

Lunchables – any + all varieties.

White flour, oil, salt, sugar are the foundation of these meals, with added nitrites, preservatives, some have artificial sweeteners acesulfame potassium and sucralose; some have artificial food dyes like Red 40 & Blue 1.

 

Natural Foods Store “Lunch Kit”

Read labels, otherwise you may find yourself with a seemingly more “natural” lunch kit with 500 calories, 1100+ mg sodium, and more than half a day’s worth of saturated fat.

 

##

 

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune!   Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.