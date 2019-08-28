× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Lunchables

It’s back-to-school time, which means packing snacks for lunches and after-school practice. Unfortunately, most Lunchable-type packs, and even snacks packs are loaded with sugar, oil and salt.

To help you get the most nutritional bang from kid-friendly lunch optoins, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly the best and worst of grab & go options in stores.

LOVE IT!

No pre-made lunchables on shelves are a “LOVE IT” – best answer is to make your own with whole grain crackers, fresh fruit, veggies lean protein (grilled chicken, turkey + cheese roll-ups, Greek yogurt chicken salad, etc)

Sargento Balanced Break Snack Packs – nuts, cheese, dried fruit. Simple, clean ingredients. Only 190 mg sodium.

Fruit + Cheese, Fruit + Nut, Fruit + Nut Butter Snack Packs – DIY or store-bought

LIKE IT!

Oscar Mayer Natural Meat & Cheese “Plate”

Triscuits, turkey breast with no added nitrates/nitrites, white cheddar.

290 calories, 710 sodium, 22 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 18 grams protein

P3 Portable Protein Packs by Oscar Mayer – Good protein + heart-smart fats, but…

Sodium 580+ mg per serving

Meats made with added carrageenan, phosphates, cornstarch, sugars…

Great Value – Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Bread Sticks

Decent protein (18 grams), but still contains white breadsticks + 820 mg sodium

HATE IT!

Lunchables – any + all varieties.

White flour, oil, salt, sugar are the foundation of these meals, with added nitrites, preservatives, some have artificial sweeteners acesulfame potassium and sucralose; some have artificial food dyes like Red 40 & Blue 1.

Natural Foods Store “Lunch Kit”

Read labels, otherwise you may find yourself with a seemingly more “natural” lunch kit with 500 calories, 1100+ mg sodium, and more than half a day’s worth of saturated fat.

##

