5PM UPDATE — Hurricane Hunters continue to find Dorian stronger. Dorian has intensified to a Category 1 hurricane with max winds of 80mph. Now projected to become a powerful Category 3 Major Hurricane as it heads towards Florida by Sunday-Monday. There is the potential that the system could be stronger than forecast.

Preparations should begin in earnest along the Florida Peninsula. Gathering supplies, reviewing evacuation plans, etc.

For Gulf of Mexico residents, the threat for Dorian to enter the Gulf of Mexico by Monday-Tuesday does look to be increasing. We are in “Pay Attention Mode,” which means take the steps over the next few days to review your hurricane preparation plan just in case Dorian decides to pay a visit to the Gulf.

Expect more shifts in the track to occur over the coming days. A LARGE amount of uncertainty remains in the track and everyone from Louisiana to North Carolina should be closely monitoring Dorian.

