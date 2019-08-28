× Get the Skinny | Lunch Box Toolkit: 4 steps to upgrade your family’s lunch

So how do you pack crave-worthy and nutritious lunches that you and your kids will actually want to eat? It takes a little planning, but if you manage to pull it off, the right lunch can benefit your body and your wallet.

Beyond sliced turkey sandwiches: Add a little variety by mixing and matching choices from each of these 3 groups to ensure a nutritiously balanced lunch that won’t end up in the trash can.

Beyond Deli Meat: Protein-Rich Foods

Chicken, cut into strips for dipping or rolling into tortilla

Meatless meats: “chicken”, sliced meats, veggie patties

Tuna, salmon or chicken salad made with Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt – Fage 2%, Siggi’s, Walllaby No Sugar Added, Chobani Less Sugar

Peanut butter, Almond Butter, SunButter packs

Cheese

Hard-boiled eggs

Fruits + Veggies

Apples (+ nut butter, nuts, cheese)

Fresh Veggies: Jicama sticks, baby carrots, edamame, snap peas, celery, etc (+ (with Greek yogurt dip)

Fresh fruit

Freeze-dried fruit packets



Nutrient-Rich “Extras”

Nuts – individual packs

Guacamole – single-serving tubs of guac or avocado

Popcorn – Air-popped popcorn pack

Whole grain chips (e.g. Beanitos)

Whole grain crackers (e.g. Mary’s Gone Crackers or Triscuit Thins)

