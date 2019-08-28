Get the Skinny | Lunch Box Toolkit: 4 steps to upgrade your family’s lunch
So how do you pack crave-worthy and nutritious lunches that you and your kids will actually want to eat? It takes a little planning, but if you manage to pull it off, the right lunch can benefit your body and your wallet.
Beyond sliced turkey sandwiches: Add a little variety by mixing and matching choices from each of these 3 groups to ensure a nutritiously balanced lunch that won’t end up in the trash can.
Beyond Deli Meat: Protein-Rich Foods
- Chicken, cut into strips for dipping or rolling into tortilla
- Meatless meats: “chicken”, sliced meats, veggie patties
- Tuna, salmon or chicken salad made with Greek yogurt
- Greek yogurt – Fage 2%, Siggi’s, Walllaby No Sugar Added, Chobani Less Sugar
- Peanut butter, Almond Butter, SunButter packs
- Cheese
- Hard-boiled eggs
Fruits + Veggies
- Apples (+ nut butter, nuts, cheese)
- Fresh Veggies: Jicama sticks, baby carrots, edamame, snap peas, celery, etc (+ (with Greek yogurt dip)
- Fresh fruit
- Freeze-dried fruit packets
Nutrient-Rich “Extras”
- Nuts – individual packs
- Guacamole – single-serving tubs of guac or avocado
- Popcorn – Air-popped popcorn pack
- Whole grain chips (e.g. Beanitos)
- Whole grain crackers (e.g. Mary’s Gone Crackers or Triscuit Thins)
