Four bands, 25 restaurants & over 40,000 chicken wings at the Central City BBQ 2019 Wings Wars

NEW ORLEANS – You asked, and they answered. Dates announced for the 2nd annual Central City BBQ Wings Wars.

Central City BBQ is bringing New Orleans the greatest chicken wing competition in the Gulf South.

It’s going down on Saturday, November 16, from noon to 8 P.M.

Enjoy musical performances by Nayo Jones, DJ Jubilee, Caesar Brother’s Funk Box with Big Chief Juan Pardo, and Zac Maras & Cactus Thief.

With more than 40,000 chicken wings from 25 restaurants, there’s sure to be a flavor for everyone.

All wings cost just $1.

Early bird GA tickets are $10.

Early bird VIP tickets are $75 and include unlimited open bar, chicken wings and BBQ from Central City BBQ, lounge seating, luxury bathrooms and front of stage access.