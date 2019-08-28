Atchafalaya Basin Bridge reopens 2 days after fiery crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video ST. MARTIN PARISH, LA - On Monday, a fiery crash involving multiple burning semi trucks shut down I-10 West. The crash was reported on Monday afternoon, around 2 P.M. and appeared to involve several vehicles, including a sports car and two 18-wheelers. Hazmat teams were at the scene due to the spillage of hazardous chemicals. Related Story

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the I-10 westbound lanes on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge have been reopened.

After the very complex removal of trucks, vehicles, and accident debris, a bridge inspection was conducted to determine if the bridge was structurally sound for thru traffic.

Inspectors determined that there is no damage under the bridge and it has been deemed safe for the traveling public, however, there are some minor repairs needed.

The fire caused some of the surface concrete to crack and flake off, on the bridge deck. This type of damage is common after a continuous fire, as is the visible remnants of the fire.

DOTD is working to secure a contractor to make concrete repairs as quickly as possible. The contractor will remove the top layer of the bridge deck and re-pour the concrete.

“Anytime there is a fatality on our roadways, it’s a tragedy,” said Dr. Shawn D. Wilson. “ We appreciate everyone’s patience during this event and would also like to thank the communities and our law enforcement partners along US 190 who saw additional traffic after this tragic crash. Most of the crashes on I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge can be attributed to distracted driving and it would be beneficial for all travelers to concentrate on the road while operating a vehicle, drive the posted speed limit, buckle up, don’t drive impaired and be considerate of other drivers.”