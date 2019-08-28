× Arkansas city paying homeless to collect litter in community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas city has passed an ordinance paying homeless people minimum wage to pick up litter across the city.

The pilot program is being run by the Canvas Community Church in Little Rock, KTHV reports.

Participants are paid $9.25 per hour, which is the minimum wage in Arkansas, and can work up to four hours a day, three days a week.

Two supervisors will also be hired to help pick up employees and transport them to and from work sites.

The program will receive $80,000 of funding from the Public Works Department. It is set to run April 1 through September 27.