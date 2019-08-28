An inside look at the cool interactive exhibits at the new Louisiana Children’s Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The new and improved Louisiana Children's Museum is ready to open up in New Orleans City Park. It is sure to bring big smiles to kids and families!

We sent our "big kid" reporter Kenny Lopez to the new museum to check out their cool interactive exhibits! The museum is two stories with five different galleries for the whole family to enjoy.

A few of the standout exhibits are the bean machine, the fog over the lagoon bridge, the Terrance Osborne playhouse, the Mississippi River gallery, and the Mr. Okra fruit and vegetable truck.

Julia Bland, CEO of Louisiana Children's Museum said, "We're hoping this museum offers new opportunities of interacting, of learning, and growing. Some of the new exhibits are long-time favorites from our old location on Julia Street, while others are new and different. We're so excited."

The Louisiana Children's Museum officially opens to the public on Saturday, August 31st, and it is free on opening day. There will be extended hours on opening weekend.

For prices and hours,