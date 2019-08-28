× New Orleans SWAT roll ends peacefully

NEW ORLEANS – A SWAT roll came to a peaceful end on Tuesday, after a man barricaded himself inside of his residence.

The SWAT team had the home, near the intersection of North Galvez and Dumaine Street, surrounded for nearly eight hours.

NOPD VOWS officers and U.S. Marshals attempted to serve an arrest warrant at the location around 7:00 A.M. to 30-year-old Elbert Webb.

Webb was wanted in a murder investigation in Jefferson Parish.

Upon the attempt, Webb reportedly barricaded himself inside of residence and refused to surrender. A SWAT roll was then declared.

After negotiations, NOPD Special Operations Division officers successfully apprehended Webb at about 2:30 P.M.

Webb will be transferred to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to face the warranted murder charge in that jurisdiction.