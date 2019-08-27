Woman accused of setting home on fire with mother inside; 4 pets killed

A woman is accused of burning her house down while she, her mother and four pets were inside, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 10:33 p.m. July 24, police and fire crews responded to a house fire at 1630 Ginger Drive.

At 10:33 p.m. July 24, police and fire crews responded to a house fire at 1630 Ginger Drive.

The home was found fully engulfed in flames with Ella Lynn Richardson, 33, of Winston-Salem still inside with her mother, 69-year-old Ella Cottrell Richardson.

Both Richardsons were seriously injured in the fire and taken to a hospital.

Four pets, which were inside during the fire, died.

Police later determined that Ella Lynn Richardson used a flammable substance to set parts of the house on fire during a fight with her mother.

Ella Lynn Richardson was arrested on Tuesday and charged with arson, attempted first degree murder and four counts of animal cruelty.

She received a $55,000 secured bond.

