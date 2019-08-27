Test Kitchen Taylor: Fried Cookies

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
We all love to bake cookies, but what about frying them? Test Kitchen Taylor is testing it out!
Fried Cookies
1/2 cup evaporated milk
1 teaspoon white sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup water
1 egg
1 cup sifted all-purpose flour
sugar sprinkles
Heat oil in deep-fryer or heavy deep skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
In a medium bowl, whisk together the evaporated milk, sugar, salt, water and egg. Gradually mix in the flour.
Dip a rosette iron into the batter, then into the hot oil. Fry until golden, and drain on paper towels. Top with sugar sprinkles before completely cool.
