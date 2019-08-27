Test Kitchen Taylor: Fried Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

- Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

We all love to bake cookies, but what about frying them? Test Kitchen Taylor is testing it out!

Fried Cookies

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1 teaspoon white sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup water

1 egg

1 cup sifted all-purpose flour

sugar sprinkles

Heat oil in deep-fryer or heavy deep skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

In a medium bowl, whisk together the evaporated milk, sugar, salt, water and egg. Gradually mix in the flour.

Dip a rosette iron into the batter, then into the hot oil. Fry until golden, and drain on paper towels. Top with sugar sprinkles before completely cool.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!