Summer isn’t over yet, you could still use these products!

The kids may have gone back to school, but Summer isn’t over just yet. The temps are high, the sun is beaming, and the sweat is dripping. We’ve comprised a list of a few products that we have been swooning over all summer. If you haven’t gotten your hands on them, now’s the time!

SkinSuit As our world constantly changes, so does the impact on our skin. From blue light to UV radiation and more, skin needs more protection than ever… and that’s when SkinSuit jumps in to saves the day. SkinSuit comes from the makers of Skin Authority, a company committed to unleashing the self confidence that comes from feeling great. Created by Celeste Hilling, Skin Authority is launching the next frontier of beauty protection with SkinSuit. This innovative company also has patented two way technology for one on one personalized skin care advice. This revolutionary breakthrough beauty product takes on what the environment is putting out there. Whether protecting from pollution and harmful UV rays to reducing the damage from long-term exposure to blue light from computers and cellphones, our faces need a new armor and SkinSuit is here to help.