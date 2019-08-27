Subscription boxes you didn’t know you needed

Looking to cut down on environmentally harmful products? There’s a subscription box for that. Wanting to try new makeup products, but don’t know where to start? There’s a subscription box for that. Planning a trip and want to add to your camping experience? There’s even a subscription box for that. Although often considered a splurge, subscription boxes can really change the way you live. And while you can’t possibly sign-up for them all, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites. You’re welcome.

Earthlove

Earthlove is an eco-friendly seasonal subscription box for featuring 6-8 hand-picked products including skincare, books, teas, snacks, apparel, accessories, bath, and other surprises carefully curated for helping you live a healthier, earth-centered life.

Earthlove was created by Washington State based Spirit Wild Farm owner Dr. Serina Patterson.

With the rising climate crisis, mass deforestation, plastic pollution, species extinction, and other issues facing us and our planet, Earthlove is on a mission to connect everyday consumers to the best eco-conscious brands in a more accessible and affordable way.

Each box includes:

6-8 full-sized artisanal eco-conscious products, spanning categories such as tea, home décor, healthy snacks, jewelry, herbal and botanical wellness, apparel, accessories, plastic-free alternatives, gardening, and more!

One book

A mini magazine filled with tips, DIY, activities and stories to help you enjoy the nature in your life.

Support for a featured seasonal non-profit partner

Sourced products are ethically and environmentally responsible, including zero waste packaging, natural ingredients, organic and non-GMO, gluten-free, cruelty-free, vegan, and fair-trade. Earthlove also supports artisans, makers, and small businesses in the US & Canada.

Pricing options for subscriptions include:

$59.95/box per quarter

$54.95/box with an annual subscription

Boxes are shipped in March, June, September, and December. Your first box ships within ten days of signing up unless otherwise stated above. Subscriptions renew on the 1st of March, June, September, and December. Annual subscriptions renew annually on the closest renewal date.

Nomadik

Ready for your next adventure and need the latest in gear? Let Nomadik find it for you! Nomadik is a subscription box service that delivers innovative gear each month to help you enjoy the great outdoors.

Each box has a retail value of $50 – $70 worth of products and subscription options are as low as $29.99 a month!

By partnering with top notch brands in the outdoor and adventure space, Nomadik delivers gear, tools, accessories, food/energy, educational (travel tips, survival guides), inspiration, and The Nomadik Challenge Card.

Great to give as a gift or to treat yourself, subscribe for one, six, or twelve month plans!

Nomadik features:

Delivery of the latest, innovative finds in outdoor gear!

One month, 6 month and 12 month subscription options!

Get $50-$70 worth of gear for a fraction of the price!

Customize your interests to get the gear that’s right for you!

Up to 7 full-size premium gear items!

Option to skip any month!

Themed boxes available monthly!

Order by 9/14 to get the “Welcome Box,” inside it’s packed with top-rated gear from past boxes plus a couple Nomadik exclusives not available anywhere else.

This box includes:

A Lawson Parachute Hammock and Suspension System: Compact, lightweight and includes rope + carabiners, get ready to hang in style!

UCO Stormproof Sweetfire 8 pack matches: Windproof, waterproof and ready to burn for 7 minutes. Start your fire no matter the weather conditions!

Noso Gear repair kit: Extend the life of your apparel, tent, hammock and other gear with this patch that’s as easy to apply as a sticker!

Skratch Lab Hydration kit: Stay hydrated and replace electrolytes on your next adventure!

Ipsy