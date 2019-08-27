Slidell grandparents celebrate after growing the World’s Largest Grapefruit

SLIDELL – A Slidell family is the proud owner of the World’s Largest Grapefruit.

Weighing in at seven pounds 14.64 ounces and spanning 28.75 inches in diameter, the celebrated citrus was certified the current reigning king of grapefruits today by Louisiana Department of Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain on behalf of the Guiness Book of World Records.

Mary Beth and Doug Meyer, the proud owners of the massive grapefruit, were on hand to accept the certificate.

“It’s not every day you get to present someone with a world record title,” Strain said. “LDAF employees were able to provide the official equipment to document this wonderful Louisiana grown grapefruit. We congratulate the Meyer’s for their achievement and especially for getting the grandkids involved and teaching them how to garden!”

The fact that the entire family got involved in the grapefruit growing is of special importance to the Doug Meyer.

“My grandchildren created a fairy garden at the base of the tree. One day, my grandson noticed the oversized grapefruit growing. At that point, we really started paying attention and monitoring its development,” Doug Meyer said. “This experience will always be a special memory for us and our grandchildren.”

The giant grapefruit bested a Brazilian grapefruit for the World’s Largest title.