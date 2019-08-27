× Father and daughter win lottery two months apart from each other

Little Rock, AR (KFSM) — Some say like father, like daughter, and that proved to be true for one Arkansas family.

Emily Rathbun and her father Jessie Joyner both won lottery prizes by playing the $5 fast play game. Both also purchased their tickets from the same store.

“I don’t play the lottery often but decided to buy a ticket while waiting in line at the store,” Rathbun said. “When I realized that I won, I didn’t believe it! My dad was the first person I told about my win. He’s been playing the lottery since 2009.”

Rathbun claimed the $19,702 Tuesday (Aug. 27) and Joyner won over $37,000 two months ago.

“I was happy for my daughter when she told me the great news! I’ve been to the Claim Center a couple of times, so I didn’t have a problem finding this location,” Joyner said.

Rathbun says she plans to save and use her winnings to pay off student loans.

The family is from Ward, Arkansas, which is about 30 minutes outside of Little Rock.

Winning lottery numbers are posted at MyArkansasLottery.com.