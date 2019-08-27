Carla’s Kitchen: Bergeron’s Boudin and Cajun Meats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – On this Carla’s Kitchen, I take you to Bergeron’s Boudin and Cajun Meats in Harahan. It’s located alongside a gas station on Jefferson Highway.

Father and son duo, Jerry and Damien Hanford are cooking up anything Cajun, like boudin sausage, smoked meats and lunch plates. They offer daily lunch specials, plus burgers and pressure-cooked fried chicken with honey buttered biscuits.

You can grab food from their hot case like links of boudin, boudin balls, deer burritos and hand pies.

Bergeron’s boudin is packed with flavor and quality meat. They use only lean pork with no fillers or preservatives.

If you are looking for a catered meal for a holiday or a tailgating party, they can supply your entire meal. They have freezers full of already prepared meals like mac and cheese, casseroles, stuffed meats, etc.

Be sure to get Damien’s famous cracklin. It’s fried and flavored to perfection!

