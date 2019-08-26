This Thursday, remember the victims of Hurricane Katrina at the Katrina Monument in Shell Beach

CHALMETTE, LA – The St. Bernard Parish Government will host the event, to commemorate the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The commemoration will be held at the Katrina Monument in Shell Beach, this Thursday, August 29.

Thursday will mark the 14th anniversary of the deadly hurricane.

This event is held each year in memory of the St. Bernard residents who lost their lives.

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 A.M.

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis and the St. Bernard Parish Council invite the public to attend the commemorative ceremony.

Family members are encouraged to attend.