Saintly return: Rankins back at practice

Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was back at practice Monday, and that was a surprise to him.

Rankins was activated from the physically unable to perform list, meaning he could return before week 6 of the regular season. Rankins spoke to reporters after practice. Rankins suffered a torn achilles tendon in a January playoff win over Philadelphia.

If Rankins stayed on the PUP list to start the regular season, he would miss the first six weeks.

Rankins had 8 sacks and a forced fumble in 2018.

The Saints host the Dolphins Thursday night in the final preseason game of 2019.