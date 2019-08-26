Poppy Tooker’s “Drag Queen Brunch” Cookbook Launch Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drag Queen Brunch Cookbook

Award-winning author Poppy Tooker's sixth book, Drag Queen Brunch debuts on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

"Tooker combines the history and tradition of New Orleans drag culture with striking imagery, captivating stories and curated recipes from some of the city’s most acclaimed restaurants. A portion of the proceeds from book sales will be donated to CrescentCare, a non-profit organization that has been providing care to the underserved and LGBTQ+ communities in New Orleans and surrounding areas for more than 30 years."

"Drag Queen Brunch is also chock full of savory and sweet dishes and cocktail recipes from New Orleans’ most acclaimed restaurants. Fabulous brunch recipes include Creole Crawfish Strudel from Commander’s Palace; Shakshuka from Saba; Crepes Fitzgerald from Brennan’s; Boudin Breakfast Burritos from Toups South; Fried Louisiana Oyster & Pork Belly BLT from Jack Rose; Eggs Sardou and Café Brulot Diabolique from Antoine’s; Hooch Punch from Sobou and more. Tooker, also a pro in the kitchen, shares some of her personal brunch recipes as well, from Pain Perdu (both sweet and savory) and Grillades & Grits to Calas and Nectar Ice Cream Soda."

"'This book is intended to curate the beauty and tell the delicious tales of drag queens past and present,' Tooker states. The unique combination of storytelling, breathtaking imagery and sumptuous recipes makes Drag Queen Brunch an essential book in any household."

Drag Queen Brunch will be available for purchase on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at www.rainbowroadpress.com; www.poppytooker.com ; bookstores; and online retailers including Amazon.

*********

Drag Queen Brunch Cookbook Launch Party

Kick off Southern Decadence with Happy Hour with Poppy Tooker and celebrate the launch of her new book: Drag Queen Brunch.

Friday, August 30, 2019

Brennan's 417 Royal Street New Orleans, LA 70130

4:00pm - 6:00pm

RSVP rsvp@brustmancarrinopr.com or Call 1-305-571-9251

There will be Autographed Books, Drag Queen Beauties, Cocktail Specials, Elektra Cosmetics Glitter Buffet and lots and lots of bubbles

*********

Savory Pain Perdu

By: Poppy Tooker

Serves 4

This twist on the classic pain perdu utilizes fresh French bread instead of stale and includes a pocket for stuffing with delicious, savory ingredients.

Ingredients:

8 slices fresh French bread, cut 1½ inches thick

8 ounces herbed soft cheese (goat, farmer’s, or cream cheese mixed with fresh herbs of choice)

1½ cups milk

6 eggs

1 tablespoon hot sauce

4 tablespoons butter

Instructions:

Without cutting all the way through, cut a pocket into the center of each slice of French bread. Divide the cheese into 8 portions and stuff each slice of bread.

In a bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, and hot sauce. Briefly soak each piece of stuffed bread in the milk mixture.

Melt butter in a 10-inch skillet and when large bubbles form, add the stuffed French bread pieces, browning lightly on each side.

Serve with chutney or a pickled vegetable relish.