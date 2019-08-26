× Off-duty State Police Lieutenant tased after resisting arrest for DWI

BATON ROUGE – A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of an off-duty State Police Lieutenant.

Shortly before 1:30 A.M. on Saturday morning, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A observed a driver traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Burbank Drive in a 2018 Ford F-150.

The troopers pulled the vehicle over, and as a result of, 48-year-old Sheldon Perkins, of Baton Rouge, who is assigned to the Bureau of Investigations, was arrested for DWI and several other charges.

Perkins was stopped for speeding and improper lane use violations on LA Hwy 42 (Burbank Drive) east of LA Hwy 1248 (Bluebonnet Boulevard).

Upon conducting a traffic stop and coming into contact with Perkins, the Trooper suspected impairment and completed a series of standardized field sobriety tests.

Once the decision was made to arrest Perkins for DWI, he resisted arrest, was tased and taken into custody with the assistance of another Trooper.

Perkins was transported to Louisiana State Police Troop A where he submitted a breath alcohol sample registering over twice the legal limit.

Perkins was charged with DWI (1st offense), battery on a police officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation, and improper lane usage.

Perkins’ State Police property has been collected and he has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.